Teresa And Joe Giudice's Explosive ‘WWHL’ Interview With Andy Cohen: All The Bombshells Revealed!

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey's" Teresa and Joe Giudice were on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in their first joint interview since joe was released from prison. There were a ton of bombshell moments including Joe saying he doesn't think she's been faithful while he's been in prison. Teresa also accused her husband of being seen with other women while she was in prison and of not being faithful to her.

