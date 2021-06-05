Also available on the nbc app

Gabriella Giudice is all grown up! The second daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice headed off to prom on Thursday and her proud mom documented the entire thing! The OG “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted several pictures of her daughter’s special night on her Instagram on Friday. In the first snap, the reality star is beaming next to her daughter, who is all dolled up and ready for the big night! Gabriella wore a long, bu rgundy, strappy dress with a thigh-high slit on the side.

