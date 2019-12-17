Teresa And Joe Giudice Separate After 20 Years Of Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

It's over for Teresa and Joe Giudice! After twenty years of marriage, four daughters and two prison sentences, Teresa and Joe have separated, per multiple reports. "They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” an insider close to the family told PEOPLE. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

