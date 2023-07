Emma, a 17-year-old from Arizona, explains why she posted a video on TikTok calling out men who say they "hope they never have a daughter" because they don't want to deal with the ramifications of her wearing a bikini. Emma explains that this has nothing to do with women—in fact, it's up to men to teach one another how to respect women and learn consent, instead of the other way around.

