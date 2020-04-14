Also available on the nbc app

Prom season is fast approaching, but the pandemic has forced cancellations across the country. But if a teen has a will to party, there is always a way! Enterprising high school senior Amelia Schantz made Prom 2020 a night to remember by throwing her own dance at home, with a little help from her parents and sister. "I am bummed that I missed my senior prom, but I don't think I would trade it for this one either, because this is something I would have never gotten to do," she told Access Hollywood.

