It's a girl! "Teen Mom OG's" Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family. The reality stars announced the birth of daughter Stella, revealing on Instagram that the baby girl arrived unexpectedly on New Year's Day. Mackenzie gave fans a peek at new portraits taken by photographer Christian C. George and couldn't have sounded more over-the-moon in her heartfelt caption. She and Ryan are also parents to 1-year-old son Jagger, along with Ryan's 11-year-old son Bentley with his "Teen Mom" ex Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie's son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

