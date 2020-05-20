Also available on the NBC app

Is Mackenzie McKee's marriage officially over? The "Teen Mom OG" star accused husband Josh McKee of having an affair with her cousin Ashley in a since-deleted Facebook post that was captured and shared on Reddit. "My family will never be the same and we are all torn," she wrote. "I was not only hurt by him, but by her. I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut. I am in utter shock." The 25-year-old reality star tied the knot with Josh in 2013 and they share three children together, sons Gannon and Broncs and daughter Jaxie.

