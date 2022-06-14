Main Content

'Teen Mom' Alum Lane Fernandez Dead At 28, Weeks After Welcoming Baby Boy With Wife

Lane Fernandez, the ex-boyfriend of "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" star Malorie Beaver, has died at 28 years old and just three weeks after welcoming a son with his wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez. Lane's wife confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post on Monday, writing: "Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband." Lane's death remains unknown at this time. Lane starred on "Teen Mom" alongside Malorie, where they co-parented their daughter Emerson.

