Kailyn Lowry is a mom of four! The "Teen Mom" alum welcomed a baby boy on July 30, Access Hollywood has learned. The little one arrived before 3 p.m. in a home birth and weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 22.5 inches, according to E! News. Further details including a first photo were still under wraps as of Monday, and Kailyn shared that she's still considering some major specifics, telling the outlet that she and the little one's father, Chris Lopez, haven't decided on a name yet but they're "so in love" with their bundle of joy and everyone is healthy.

