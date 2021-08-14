Main Content

'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Is 'Not Back Together' With Javi Marroquin, Her Rep Says

Are Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin back together? Not so fast. The "Teen Mom 2" star's rep set the record straight after fans began wondering if the divorced pair might be giving things another try. "Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy coparenting relationship for their son, Lincoln. They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together," they said in a statement to E News.

