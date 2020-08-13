Also available on the nbc app

Nineteen-year-old Ellie Green came home from her freshman year of college, and, after a minor argument with her mother Angela, she left for the night, thinking she would return a few days later and all would be fine. Instead, Ellie got a text from her father saying her mother was in a mental hospital. Then, three weeks later, he told Ellie that Angela had allegedly died from a stroke. Now, Ellie tells All Access' Zuri Hall about the discoveries she made when she looked into the case herself. Access reached out to Ellie's father's attorney for comment but did not hear back.

Appearing: