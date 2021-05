Also available on the nbc app

Greta Thunberg is changing the world! The teen climate change activist has been named the 2019 TIME person of the year, becoming the youngest person to receive the honor in its 92-year history. It's no surprise Greta snagged the title! The 16-year-old from Sweden has become a leading voice in the fight to save the environment from the effects of climate change.

