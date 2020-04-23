Also available on the NBC app

Teddi Mellencamp is keeping it real! The reality star chatted with Access Hollywood about the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Teddi explained the alleged Brandi Glanville-Denise Richards affair is not the big storyline for this season and shared that there is way more drama surrounding Denise than just that. Teddi also admitted that she's still not talking to one of her cast members due to how the season played out.

Appearing: