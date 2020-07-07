Main Content

Teddi Mellencamp Shares That Infant Daughter Needs Brain Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp reveals her infant daughter needs brain surgery. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opened up in an emotional post on Instagram alongside a pic of her 4-month-old baby girl, Dove, saying her daughter would have to undergo surgery to correct Craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones of a baby's skull fuse together too early, before the brain is fully formed.

