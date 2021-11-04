Main Content

Teddi Mellencamp Praises Dorit Kemsley For 'Doing The Work' To Process 'Traumatic' Home Invasion

CLIP11/03/21
Teddi Mellencamp is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star gives an update on how her friend, Dorit Kemsley, is coping after a "traumatic" home invasion and details how Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna rallied around her. Teddi also reveals why she's "grateful" to not be on the hit Bravo show this season. Plus, the reality star dishes on her new iHeartRadio podcast, "Real-Time Crime."

