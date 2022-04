Also available on the nbc app

Of course the "Ted Lasso" family is just as close in real life as they are on screen! Star Phil Dunster tells Access Hollywood at the Television Academy's pre-Emmys reception that he's still "a bit starstruck" over the cast and calls Jason Sudeikis "the best boss." The actor also reveals who he'll call first if the show takes home a big win on Emmys night.

