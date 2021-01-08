Also available on the nbc app

In his new TV comedy "Mr. Mayor," Ted Danson plays a dad who becomes the mayor of Los Angeles in part as a bid to win over his teenage daughter. When Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles asked him how far he's gone to impress his own daughters, he revealed he "used to hide in the closet just to surprise them." "I would be there two, three hours, because they had gone someplace else! I would do anything to make them laugh," he said. Ted's co-star Holly Hunter also talked to Access about the joy of acting alongside each other on set. "Mr. Mayor" premieres Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.

