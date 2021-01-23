Also available on the nbc app

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are down for a little bit of monkeying around! The "Bachelorette" lovebirds got very silly while celebrating Zac's recent 37th birthday. In a video posted to Tayshia’s Instagram, Zac danced around in a Curious George costume, while she dressed up as the Man with the Yellow Hat! At one point, the 30-year-old tried to leap into her fiance’s arms, but they both ended up on the floor laughing! "Curious George and the Birthday Surprise! How am I doing with the promise I made to keep that smile on your face!? I love you the most, Clarky!!” she captioned the videos.

Appearing: