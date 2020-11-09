Also available on the nbc app

Tayshia Adams is ready for Bachelor Nation to see her hand out some roses! Tayshia got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about switching with Clare Crawley on “The Bachelorette” after Clare found love with Dale Moss and left the show early. Tayshia also admitted that she was a bit hesitant trying to find love with the same men that were just vying for Clare. "The Bachelorette" airs Tuesdays on ABC.

Appearing: