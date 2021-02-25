Also available on the nbc app

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark may be headed for the altar, but they still want to get to know each other a little more before saying "I do." The former "Bachelorette" opened up about how she and her fiancé are doing following their whirlwind romance on the reality competition, telling Marie Claire that despite her and Zac's plans to tie the knot they're still focused on the early stages of courtship. "We're dating right now while being engaged. … It's not a normal relationship," Tayshia explained.

