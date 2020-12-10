Also available on the nbc app

Tayshia Adam's ex-husband is telling his side of the story. Josh Bourelle, who was married to this season’s "Bachelorette” for two years before they split in 2017, got candid about their breakup on Reality Steve's podcast. "Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit. I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me," he said.

