The new "Bachelorette" is officially here! Tayshia Adams appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to dish about taking over as Clare Crawley's replacement for Season 16. She revealed, "As soon as I got the phone call, I said, 'I have to do three things. Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two donuts. Number two, I have to scream into a pillow because, what the hell just happened? And number three, I have to call my mom — and that's exactly what I did!" The 30-year-old California native also addressed the awkwardness of moving into Clare's former suite at the Palm Springs resort!

