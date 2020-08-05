Main Content

Taylor Zakhar Perez Confirms He's Not Dating Joey King (EXCLUSIVE)

It looks like Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are just friends! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his sudden rise to fame after fans fell in love with him and his character in "The Kissing Booth 2." Taylor also confirmed that he's not dating his co-star, Joey King, despite speculation that the two were more than just pals. Plus, the star teased what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated third installment of the hit Netflix series!

