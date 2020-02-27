Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift always delivers a great music video! The Grammy winner debuted her new music video for her single, "The Man," and it's full of Easter eggs. From subtle shade thrown at Scooter Braun to references that allude to the 19th amendment and possibly Serena Williams' 2018 US Open match, the video has a ton to unpack! The singer has her face transformed using prosthetics to look like a man. The big reveal comes at the end of the video when it’s revealed that the pop star underwent a drastic transformation to star in the video. She also made her directorial debut for her latest music video.

Appearing: