Taylor Swift’s Opener GAYLE Reveals Her Reaction To Booking Eras Tour

CLIP11/20/22

GAYLE is grateful she doesn’t have to worry about nabbing Taylor Swift tickets. The 18-year-old is one of the openers on “The Eras Tour.” On the red carpet of the 2022 AMAs she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans her reaction when she found out she booked the coveted gig. “I didn’t know how I wasn’t going to scream it from the rooftops,” she said. Plus, the 18-year-old reacts to being nominated for New Artist of the Year at the AMAs.

Tags: gayle, taylor swift, The Eras Tour, tickets, 2022 amas, grammys
