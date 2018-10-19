Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Supports Taylor's Political Stance

Joe Alwyn attended the BFI London Film Festival for his film, "The Favourite," and spoke out in support of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's recent political posts.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, taylor swift instagram, music, taylor swift marsha blackburn, taylor swift nashville, taylor swift blackburn, hollywood, interviews, taylor swift images, celebrity news, taylor swift now, joe alwyn, entertainment, taylor swift, musicians, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, taylor swift 2018, entertainment news, taylor swift news, taylor swift democrats, taylor swift politics, joe alwyn taylor swift
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.