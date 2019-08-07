Taylor Swift-Obsessed Bride Nails Perfectly-Themed Wedding Photo Shoot

Also available on the NBC app

We're betting Taylor Swift will seriously need to calm down if she sees this! Baltimore wedding photographer Ashton Kelley turned her Swiftie fantasy into reality with a collaborative photo and video session filled with the ultimate Taylor details. The idea came after Ashton did her best to get the "ME!" singer to show up to her own 2016 nuptials, and she's now channeling her creativity to make the vision come true three years later with a little help from a few fellow Taylor fanatics!

