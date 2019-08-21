Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Her First 6 Albums Following Scooter Braun Deal

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift is taking back her ownership of her music on her own terms. In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" set to air on Aug. 25, "The Archer" songstress revealed that she "absolutely" plans to head back to the studio to create new recordings of the songs on her first six albums following Scooter Braun's purchase of her entire pre-"Lover" catalog as part of his multimillion-dollar deal to acquire Big Machine Records. Taylor's decision comes weeks after she slammed Scooter and Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta's business transaction on Tumblr and accused the former of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

