Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Five Albums In 2020: 'Artists Deserve To Own Their Own Work'

CLIP08/22/19
Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift can start re-recording her first five albums in 2020, and she's ready for it! Just before the pop icon took the stage to perform on "Good Morning America," Taylor dished about her decision to re-record her early music after her songs were bought by music manager Scooter Braun. "It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 so next year I can record albums," she told "GMA's" Robin Roberts.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, music, lifestyle, Feuds, taylor swift, taylor swift music, lover album, Scooter Braun, Good Morning America, celeb news
S2019 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.