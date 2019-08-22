Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift can start re-recording her first five albums in 2020, and she's ready for it! Just before the pop icon took the stage to perform on "Good Morning America," Taylor dished about her decision to re-record her early music after her songs were bought by music manager Scooter Braun. "It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 so next year I can record albums," she told "GMA's" Robin Roberts.

