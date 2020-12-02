Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is making her voice heard in more ways than one! The "Folklore" singer was given the 2020 Attitude Icon Award for her allyship to the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year. In her speech, the music superstar vowed to always be a champion for equal rights after accepting the honor virtually from longtime friend Todrick Hall. "I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without the fear of discrimination," she said. "The way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community — and I promise to always advocate for that."

