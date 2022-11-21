Taylor Swift is giving thanks to her famous friends who helped make her album Red (Taylor’s Version) so successful! The re-recording of her 2012 album won Favorite Pop Album at the 2022 American Music Awards and the 32-year-old thanked her close friend Blake Lively while accepting the honor. During her speech Taylor also thanked Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien who stared in the “All Too Well” music video.

