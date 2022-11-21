Main Content

Taylor Swift Thanks Sadie Sink, Blake Lively, Miles Teller & More In 2022 AMAs Speech

CLIP11/20/22

Taylor Swift is giving thanks to her famous friends who helped make her album Red (Taylor’s Version) so successful! The re-recording of her 2012 album won Favorite Pop Album at the 2022 American Music Awards and the 32-year-old thanked her close friend Blake Lively while accepting the honor. During her speech Taylor also thanked Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien who stared in the “All Too Well” music video.

Tags: taylor swift, Blake Lively, sadie sink, Miles Teller, Red, all too well, Taylor's Version
