Taylor Swift Thanks Fans After Winning First Award 2022 MTV VMA's: 'We Did Something Right'

CLIP08/28/22

Taylor has won her first award of the 2022 MTV VMA's for Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The music icon started off her sweet speech by thanking all the talented people who made the video possible, including the short film's stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Taylor concluded by thanking her loyal fans for their love and support throughout her creative journey. "Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right," Taylor said.

