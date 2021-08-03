Main Content

Taylor Swift Tells Simone Biles She Cried Watching Her At Tokyo Olympics

CLIP08/03/21

Simone Biles has a huge fan in Taylor Swift, and the love is mutual. The Olympic gymnast and the ""Mr. Perfectly Fine"" singer had the sweetest exchange over Twitter on Tuesday after Taylor narrated a promo for the Games that focused on Simone's inspiring Tokyo journey. Simone tweeted her excitement over the TV spot, writing, ""I'm crying. How special."" Taylor soon replied, tweeting back, ""I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.""

