Taylor Swift Teases Phoebe Bridgers Collab In New Red Songs

CLIP08/05/21
Taylor Swift fans are quick. The 31-year-old singer's fans didn't waste a beat and already decoded her latest social media message that includes clues for her upcoming album Red Taylor's Version. The singer posted a video of a vault filled with a word puzzle on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday. Within hours Taylor's fans decoded the words to unveil some artists that will be featured in the upcoming album. Those artists are…Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran. The word puzzle also revealed that there will be a 10-minute version of All Too Well. The Grammy winner announced she was releasing her re-recording of Red in June. The album will come out on Nov. 19 and will include 30 songs.

