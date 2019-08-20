Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For 'Lover' Fashion Collection And We Can't Calm Down

Also available on the NBC app

You *do not* need to calm down about this news! Taylor Swift is releasing a fashion line with Stella McCartney inspired by the whimsical vibe and pastel colors of her new album, "Lover." The pop star gushed, "It's been so much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend [Stella]. Can't wait to show you what we've been working on." The limited-edition capsule collection will be presented during Taylor's YouTube Live event on Aug. 22.

