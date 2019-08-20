Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For 'Lover' Fashion Collection And We Can't Calm Down

CLIP08/20/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

You *do not* need to calm down about this news! Taylor Swift is releasing a fashion line with Stella McCartney inspired by the whimsical vibe and pastel colors of her new album, "Lover." The pop star gushed, "It's been so much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend [Stella]. Can't wait to show you what we've been working on." The limited-edition capsule collection will be presented during Taylor's YouTube Live event on Aug. 22.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access Hollywood, Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Entertainment, Lover, Fashion, Music, Style, You Need To Calm Down, ME!, Instagram
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
'Sister, Sister’s' Jackée Harry Wants To Get Married Again But Has One Big Condition
CLIP 11/21/19
Jason Derulo Decided To 'Change (His) Life To Do More' And Reveals If He's Dating
CLIP 11/21/19
New 'High School Musical' Stars Reveal Which OG Cast Member Gave Them Their 'Blessing'
CLIP 11/21/19
'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Sentenced To 45 Months In Federal Prison, Reports Say
CLIP 11/21/19
Madonna Thanks Rarely-Seen Sister Melanie For Support Amid 'Toxic And Broken Family'
CLIP 11/21/19
Fans Are Convinced Greta Thunberg Is A Time Traveler For This Reason
CLIP 11/21/19
Kate Middleton Backs Out Of Royal Gala At The Last Minute Due To Her Children (Reports)
CLIP 11/21/19
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage With Husband Will Campbell
CLIP 11/21/19
Demi Lovato Tricks Fans By Rocking Faux Baby Bump For 'Will And Grace' Role
CLIP 11/21/19
Royal Family Isn't Speaking To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: 'No One Is Checking In' (Reports)
CLIP 11/21/19
Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secret To Parenting With David Beckham: 'One Of Us Is Always There'
CLIP 11/21/19
Cindy Crawford Shares Epic ‘Girl Power’ Pic Taken 16 Years Ago With Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union And More
CLIP 11/21/19
Meghan Trainor Shares Hilarious Video After Getting All Her Wisdom Teeth Pulled
CLIP 11/21/19
Jennifer Garner Loses Her Car In A 1-Level Parking Lot And She's Never Been More Relatable
CLIP 11/20/19
Kelly Osbourne Hilariously Reacts To The 'Teenage Angst' Of Her Fashion Past: 'I Was Very Moody'
CLIP 11/20/19
The Disturbing Story Behind Bikram Yoga's Founder Explored In New Documentary
CLIP 11/20/19
Jason Derulo Says Taylor Swift Is The Most Cat-Like Of His 'Cats' Co-Stars
CLIP 11/20/19
Ashley Graham Breaks Down Her Bold Pregnancy Style: 'I Love A Teeny Tiny Bikini!'
CLIP 11/20/19
Julie Andrews Admits She 'Was A Little Tart With [Her] Language' After Fall On 'Mary Poppins' Set
CLIP 11/20/19
Jonas Brothers Faced 'Really Tough Moments' Before Their Grammy Nomination: The Road 'Was Not Easy'
CLIP 11/20/19
Brenda Song Claims She Wasn't Considered 'Asian Enough' To Audition For 'Crazy Rich Asians'
CLIP 11/20/19
Is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William & Kate Middleton's Rift Deeper Than We Thought?
CLIP 11/20/19
Mary Lambert Shows Her True Self In New Album: 'My Identity Is Directly Tied To Every Piece'
CLIP 11/20/19
Bode And Morgan Miller Have Yet To Name Their Newborn Twin Boys: 'It's A Daily Battle'
CLIP 11/20/19
Ariana Grande Reunited With 'Victorious' Co-Stars And Met Bernie Sanders At Her Concert
CLIP 11/20/19
Paul Walker's Character Is Rumored To Return To 'Fast & Furious 9' (Report)
CLIP 11/20/19
Kris Jenner Explains Why Kylie Jenner Sold The Majority Of Her Cosmetics Empire
CLIP 11/20/19
Emilia Clarke Felt Pressured To Be Nude On ‘Game Of Thrones’ But Jason Momoa Helped Her
CLIP 11/20/19
Kristen Bell Doesn't Like Being Called 'Sweetheart' For This Reason (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/20/19
Prince Andrew Stepping Back From Royal Duties In Light Of Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
CLIP 11/20/19
Is Brad Pitt Dating 'Arrested Development' Star Alia Shawkat?
CLIP 11/20/19
JoJo Siwa Snaps It Back Like A Boomerang Teaching Mario Lopez 'Bop!' Dance Moves
CLIP 11/20/19
Kacey Musgraves Admits She Got In Trouble For Giving Prince Harry A High Five In 2015 (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/20/19
Julia Roberts Was Once Suggested To Play Harriet Tubman By A Hollywood Studio Executive
CLIP 11/20/19
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Can’t Stop Gushing Over Diane Sawyer Visiting ‘The Morning Show’ Set
CLIP 11/20/19
Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Aren’t Together For 72nd Wedding Anniversary For This Reason
CLIP 11/20/19
Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Planning To Get Pregnant With Baby No. 2 By Next Year?
CLIP 11/20/19
John Legend Reveals Least Sexy Thing About Him According To Chrissy Teigen (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/20/19
Lizzo, Billie Eilish And Lil Nas X Dominate The 2020 Grammy Nominations
CLIP 11/20/19
A Life-Changing Transformation: How Michael Warner Lost More Than 400 Pounds In 7 Years
CLIP 11/19/19
'Frozen 2's' Kristen Bell And Idina Menzel Honored With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
CLIP 11/19/19
How Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Generated $2.4 Million In Influencer Value
CLIP 11/19/19
Legal Expert Breaks Down Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Guards Being Charged With Falsifying Reports
CLIP 11/19/19
Taraji P. Henson Reacts To Her Most-Talked-About Fashion Moments Of The Year
CLIP 11/19/19
JoJo Siwa Practices For Her Driver's License Test With Rapid-Fire Quiz: 'This Is Stressful!'
CLIP 11/19/19
Prince Andrew Cancels Visit To Flood-Ridden UK Region Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (Reports)
CLIP 11/19/19
Don Johnson's Family Pulls Pranks Every Thanksgiving: 'Clothing Could Show Up In Your Soup'
CLIP 11/19/19
Gwen Stefani's 'Voice' Team Reveals What Makes Her So Relatable: 'She's One Of The Homegirls'
CLIP 11/19/19
John Legend's 'Voice' Artists Spill Their Most Jaw-Dropping 'Pinch Me' Moment
CLIP 11/19/19
'The Voice': Team Kelly Clarkson Can't Get Over Meeting Taylor Swift, Normani & More
CLIP 11/19/19
Eva Longoria Shares A Sweet Routine With Son Santi: 'He Loves Singing In The Shower!'
CLIP 11/19/19
'The Voice': Team Blake Shelton Raves Over His Most 'Charismatic' Qualities
CLIP 11/19/19
Wendy Williams Is Confused About North West's Faux Nose Ring: 'Where Are We Going With This?'
CLIP 11/19/19
Scott Eastwood Hints At Possible 'Fast & Furious 9' Role: 'It's Going To Be A Surprise'
CLIP 11/19/19
Danielle Panabaker: Why James Bond-Themed 'Flash' Episode She Directed Is 'A Breath Of Fresh Air'
CLIP 11/19/19
Jennifer Aniston's Celebrity Friends Playfully Roast Her For Reaching This Milestone
CLIP 11/19/19
Kristen Bell Told Her 6-Year-Old Daughter The Truth About Santa Claus And Here's Why
CLIP 11/19/19
Nicole Byer Says Fans Were Surprised By Her Salty Stand-Up: 'Filthy Is My Brand'
CLIP 11/19/19
Brad Paisley Explains Why He Opened Up A Free Grocery Store For Those In Need
CLIP 11/19/19
Meghan Markle Crowned As Most Influential Dresser Dethroning Kylie Jenner’s Top Spot
CLIP 11/19/19
Henry Cavill Admits He Was Called 'Chubby' At His James Bond Audition
CLIP 11/19/19
Kevin Hart Gets 'Back To The Grind' After Car Accident With Netflix Docuseries 'Don't F**k This Up'
CLIP 11/19/19
Princess Diana's Iconic Dress She Wore For Dance With John Travolta Goes Up For Auction
CLIP 11/19/19
Kelly Ripa Finally Has The Ultimate Bachelorette Party After Eloping With Mark Consuelos 23 Years Ago
CLIP 11/19/19
Celine Dion Reveals If She's Open To Finding Love Again: 'If I Do That Would Be Great'
CLIP 11/19/19
Lori Loughlin Is 'Doing As Good As Possible' As 'Fuller House' Co-Star Gives Update
CLIP 11/19/19
Hannah Brown Bids Final Farewell To Ex Jed Wyatt With 'DWTS' Performance: 'I Can Leave That Behind'
CLIP 11/19/19
Ally Brooke Says It's 'Not Right' That She's Going To 'DWTS' Finale Over James Van Der Beek
CLIP 11/19/19
Lauren Alaina Hilariously Breaks Down In Tears Over Tim McGraw Following Her On Twitter
CLIP 11/19/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Send Personal Thank You Notes To Students For This Sweet Reason
CLIP 11/19/19
James Van Der Beek's 'DWTS' Co-Stars Share Heartbreak Over Wife’s Miscarriage (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/19/19
Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Gives Birth To Twin Girls – Find Out Their Names!
CLIP 11/19/19
James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly's Devastating Miscarriage On 'Dancing With the Stars'
CLIP 11/18/19
'Queen & Slim' Stars Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith React To Film's Early Oscar Buzz
CLIP 11/18/19
Ryan Reynolds, Katie Couric & More Rally To Support Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Foundation
CLIP 11/18/19
Paul Reiser Praises 'Mad About You' Co-Star Helen Hunt As 'Superwoman' After Her Scary Car Crash
CLIP 11/18/19
Meghan Markle's Post-Pregnancy Fashion: How She's Taking Her Iconic Style To The Next Level
CLIP 11/18/19
Latest Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Comes Forward Amid Backlash Over Prince Andrew's BBC Interview
CLIP 11/18/19
Taylor Swift Allowed To Perform Old Hits At American Music Awards After Big Machine Records Drama
CLIP 11/18/19
Victoria Beckham Dancing With Her Son Will 'Spice Up Your Life'
CLIP 11/18/19
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Perfect Marriage Advice From Dad Kirk For Anniversary
CLIP 11/18/19
Kevin Hart Shares An Inspirational Workout Video Reaching For 'New Levels Of Greatness'
CLIP 11/18/19
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate His 'Beautiful, Amazing' Daughter Tashi's 15th Birthday
CLIP 11/18/19
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Reveal 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage
CLIP 11/18/19
Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant Alexander McQueen Lace Gown For Royal Variety Performance
CLIP 11/18/19
Gisele Bündchen's 6-Year-Old Daughter With Tom Brady Is Her Mini-Me In Striking Throwback Snap
CLIP 11/18/19
Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Shares Easy Tricks For Fancy Holiday Hairstyles: 'Big Hair Is Back'
CLIP 11/18/19
Sunny Hostin Says 'The View' Is A 'Safe Place To Be Different': 'We Have Each Others' Backs'
CLIP 11/18/19
Michael J. Fox Reveals What Makes 'Back To The Future' Timeless Ahead Of 35th Anniversary
CLIP 11/18/19
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Stunned To Discover He’s Related To Fred Rogers (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/18/19
Reese Witherspoon Was Determined To Leave London With Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Souvenirs
CLIP 11/18/19
Donny And Marie Osmond Get Emotional Over Ending Las Vegas Residency After 11 Years
CLIP 11/18/19
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Didn't Get Paid For 'Hustlers' Role For This Reason
CLIP 11/18/19
Celine Dion Settles Debate On Whether Jack Could Have Fit On 'Titanic' Door
CLIP 11/18/19
Michael J. Fox Doesn't Want People To Feel Bad About His Parkinson's: 'I've Got A Wonderful Life'
CLIP 11/18/19
Bristol Palin Makes Rumored Romance With Janson Moore Instagram Official
CLIP 11/18/19
Channing Tatum Shares Rare Videos Of Everly During Daddy-Daughter Weekend
CLIP 11/18/19
Kim Kardashian Credits Motherhood For Sparking Criminal Justice Reform Passion: It's 'A Big Drive'
CLIP 11/18/19
Travis Scott Proudly Shares Adorable Photos Of Stormi Webster Rocking Dad’s Signature Hairstyle
CLIP 11/18/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.