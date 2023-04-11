Main Content

Taylor Swift is hitting the town. Just days after news broke that the singer and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn reportedly split, Taylor was spotted out at dinner with friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New York City on Monday night. For the occasion, the 33-year-old rocked a chic black top, high-waisted jeans and her signature bold red lipstick. News broke over the weekend that the pair reportedly called it quits after six years of dating, according to multiple publications.

