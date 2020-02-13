Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift is always here for a good surprise appearance! The "Lover" singer showed up at the 2020 NME Awards in London and accepted the middle-finger statue for Best Solo Act In The World. The 30-year-old hit the stage with a glass of wine in hand to accept the award and gave a great speech where she thanked her fans. The Grammy winner looked stunning in an edgy black-and-white pinstripe coat with one white sleeve and matching pinstripe shorts. She completed the look with white booties, hoop earrings, a white cross body bag and her signature bold red lip. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer attended the event with her man Joe Alwyn, and one fan even caught a sweet moment when they kissed in the audience!

