Taylor Swift is taking aim at President Trump. The Grammy winner posted a tweet blasting Donald Trump after he posted a controversial tweet that read in part, “looting starts, shooting starts.” The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s tweet caused some people to praise her while other were really upset. Trump went on to clarify his tweet saying in part, “I don’t want this to happen and that’s what the expression put out last night means… It was spoken as a fact, not a statement.”

