Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is defending her artistry after musician Damon Albarn claimed she "doesn't write her own songs." The "Message in a Bottle" songstress tweeted her response to the Blur frontman's claim, which he made during a Los Angeles Times interview. She wrote in part, "Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW." Damon later tweeted that he apologized "unreservedly and unconditionally."

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution