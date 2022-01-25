Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn's Claim That She 'Doesn't Write Her Own Songs': 'So Damaging'

CLIP01/24/22
Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is defending her artistry after musician Damon Albarn claimed she "doesn't write her own songs." The "Message in a Bottle" songstress tweeted her response to the Blur frontman's claim, which he made during a Los Angeles Times interview. She wrote in part, "Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW." Damon later tweeted that he apologized "unreservedly and unconditionally."

Appearing:
Tags: taylor swift, music, Damon Albarn, celebrity, entertainment, Hollywood, songwriting
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.