Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Shouts Out Boyfriend Joe Alwyn During BRITs Global Icon Award Acceptance Speech

CLIP05/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is thanking her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a very special night! The "Willow" singer received the Global Icon Award during the 2021 BRIT Awards, becoming the first woman and first American to take home the prestigious honor! While accepting the award, she paid tribute to many of the artists that helped her create her smash-hit sister albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," in quarantine, including Joe.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, taylor swift, music, joe alwyn, brits, brit awards, global icon, Pop, award show, UK, relationship, couple, celebrity
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.