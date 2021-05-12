Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is thanking her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a very special night! The "Willow" singer received the Global Icon Award during the 2021 BRIT Awards, becoming the first woman and first American to take home the prestigious honor! While accepting the award, she paid tribute to many of the artists that helped her create her smash-hit sister albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," in quarantine, including Joe.

Appearing: