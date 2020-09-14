Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's little girl is already so loved! The songstress took to Instagram to share the personalized present Taylor Swift sent over for Daisy Dove. "Miss (Daisy Dove) adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Katy wrote alongside pictures of the silk blanket. "Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

