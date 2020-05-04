Also available on the NBC app

Whitney Hilton returned home to Utah from volunteering as a frontline nurse in New York to a very special surprise: a personalized gift from Taylor Swift herself! The lifelong Swift fan was thrilled to get not only balloons and t-shirts from the singer, but also a handwritten note thanking Whitney for her work as a nurse. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously,” the “Lover” singer wrote in part.

