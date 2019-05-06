Taylor Swift & Robert Pattinson Enjoy Double Date With Their Significant Others (Report)

Michelle Dockery Picks 'Favorites' Prince William And Prince Harry As Dream 'Downton Abbey' Cameo
CLIP 09/16/19
Who knew these two were friends?! Taylor Swift and Robert Pattinson enjoyed a recent night out with their respective significant others, Joe Alwyn and Suki Waterhouse. The foursome was reportedly spotted having dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, where they laughed and talked throughout the evening! Find out why this seemingly random hangout actually makes more sense than you might think.