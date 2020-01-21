Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift had a massively successful 2019, and the singer shows no signs of slowing down in the new decade. On the heels of her seventh studio album “Lover” and her appearance in the movie “Cats,” Taylor’s Netflix-backed documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” is set to premiere this Thursday. The 30-year-old singer was also featured on the cover of Variety, where she opened up about some more emotional aspects of her life—such as her mother’s cancer. For the first time, Taylor revealed that not only has her mother been fighting an undiagnosed form of cancer, but that doctors recently found a brain tumor as well.

