Access Hollywood
Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind 'Carolina:' 'I Made A Wish That One Day You Would Hear It'

06/24/22
Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift has finally dropped a new single! The 32-year-old artist released the full ballad titled "Carolina" from the upcoming film, "Where The Crawdads Sing," three months after previewing the song in the film's trailer. "Carolina" features chilling vocals from Taylor as she sings about sneakily moving through locations without being seen, which is reminiscent of the film's plot. She took to Instagram on Friday to explain how she wrote it and why it meant so much to her.

Tags: taylor swift, carolina, Where The Crawdads Sing, song, single, movie, book, daisy edgar-jones, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
