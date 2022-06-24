Also available on the nbc app

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift has finally dropped a new single! The 32-year-old artist released the full ballad titled "Carolina" from the upcoming film, "Where The Crawdads Sing," three months after previewing the song in the film's trailer. "Carolina" features chilling vocals from Taylor as she sings about sneakily moving through locations without being seen, which is reminiscent of the film's plot. She took to Instagram on Friday to explain how she wrote it and why it meant so much to her.

