Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift doesn’t shy away from difficult topics in her new documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.” The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night, and even the biggest Swifties were surprised by some of the more personal details Taylor shared. One of those experiences was Taylor’s struggle with an eating disorder, a topic the singer has never spoken about publicly before — and a topic that is still very challenging for her to discuss. The pop star also sat down with Variety to talk about the topic in more depth, and she shared how she’s been able to work towards overcoming her negative body image.

Appearing: