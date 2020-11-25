Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift revealed her boyfriend Joe Alwyn cowrote the songs “Betty” and “Exile” on her surprise “Folklore” album which she dropped in July. The Grammy winner admitted her boyfriend was the mystery contributor, William Bowery, during her Disney+ film, “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.” The couple have been together for four years and made their first public debut in Spring 2017.

