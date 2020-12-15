Also available on the nbc app

Hello, William Bowery! During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Taylor Swift dished more details on boyfriend Joe Alwyn's songwriting pseudonym for her two surprise albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore." However, she remained tightlipped when asked about the origin of the British actor's alias, saying, "You got to ask him because it's really more his story than mine." The 31-year-old Grammy winner previously confirmed speculation about her mysterious collaborator in her Disney+ documentary, "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions."

