Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are proving they have no bad blood! The former couple reunited at the 2023 Grammys and were spotted sharing a side hug and chatting in some behind-the-scenes moments shared on social media. The famous exes caught up while Steve Lacy performed his hit single "Bad Habit." Taylor and Harry were previously linked in 2012 and called their relationship quits in 2013 after just a few months of dating.

