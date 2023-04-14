Main Content

Taylor Swift Returns To Stage In Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News: 'We Have A Lot To Catch Up On'

CLIP04/14/23

Taylor Swift has "come back stronger than a 90's trend." The 33-year-old singer took the stage in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night to kick off another weekend of her Eras Tour for the first time since news broke that she and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, called it quits. According to People, Taylor welcomed her fans to Raymond James Stadium, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on." Their split was revealed last weekend, according to multiple publications. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. Taylor and Joe were first romantically linked back in 2016 but kept their romance largely private over the years.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: taylor swift, eras tour, Tampa, joe alwyn, concert, breakup, relationship, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.