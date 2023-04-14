Taylor Swift has "come back stronger than a 90's trend." The 33-year-old singer took the stage in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night to kick off another weekend of her Eras Tour for the first time since news broke that she and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, called it quits. According to People, Taylor welcomed her fans to Raymond James Stadium, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on." Their split was revealed last weekend, according to multiple publications. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. Taylor and Joe were first romantically linked back in 2016 but kept their romance largely private over the years.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight